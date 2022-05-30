Twins' Carlos Correa Tested Positive for COVID-19

What started as a routine Memorial Day Monday off for Carlos Correa has turned into a lengthier absence for the talented shortstop. According to Minnesota Twins beat reporter Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune, the former Houston Astro has tested positive for COVID-19.
#MNTwins found out midgame that Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID.
Correa was already scheduled to have today’s game against the Detroit Tigers off since Minnesota will play a day-night doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday. The first overall pick from the 2012 Draft will be placed on the COVID-related injured list before tomorrow’s first game, scheduled to get underway at 1:10 PM ET.
With infielder Royce Lewis (knee) already on the shelf, the Twinkies are suddenly thin up the middle.
In his first season with the Twins, Correa is hitting .279 with three home runs, 16 RBI, and 17 runs in 35 games.
Later this evening, check for a line on the Twins-Tigers Tuesday afternoon game at Fanduel Sportsbook. In the meantime, there are plenty of night games to choose from tonight in case you weren’t able to get in on any of the Memorial Day matinee action.
