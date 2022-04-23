Twins Catcher Gary Sanchez a Late Scratch vs. White Sox
Grant White
Overview
The Minnesota Twins took to the field for their AL Central matchup against the Chicago White Sox without their regular catcher. Do-Hyoung Park tweeted out moments before the game that Gary Sanchez was a late scratch.
Ryan Jeffers replaced Sanchez behind the plate, batting ninth against the White Sox.
There was no indication of why the Twins removed Sanchez from the lineup so close to first pitch.
Looks like Gary Sánchez was a late scratch from the lineup. Ryan Jeffers will catch and hit ninth.
Sanchez’s tenure as a Twin is off to a tepid start. Through ten games, the former Silver Slugger has a .653 on-base plus slugging percentage, albeit with eight runs batted in and two runs scored. Still, the free-swinging catcher has 13 strikeouts through 37 at-bats.
Jeffers diminishes the Twins’ chances against the White Sox. The third-year player is slugging just .133 through 30 at-bats, striking out ten times with just four singles.
The Twins closed as slight home underdogs, but the teams are scoreless in the early innings. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.