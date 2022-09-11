Twins' Max Kepler Leaves Early vs. Guardians With Leg Injury
Grant White
The Minnesota Twins will conclude their AL Central showdown against the Cleveland Guardians without their regular right fielder. Max Kepler was removed from Sunday’s contest after suffering a right leg contusion.
Max Kepler exited today's game with a right leg contusion. #MNTwins
This season, Kepler has been a mainstay in the Twins’ lineup, appearing in 115 games, with most of his time being spent in right field. Still, he’s been a modest offensive contributor, slugging .348 with 43 runs batted in and nine home runs.
Gilberto Celestino came on to replace Kepler, batting fourth and taking over his outfield spot.
The Twins, Guardians, and Chicago White Sox are locked in a heated three-way battle in the AL Central. Minnesota entered Sunday’s matinee 3.5 games back of Cleveland for top spot. However, with five games remaining between these two teams, plenty remains to be decided.
Minnesota trails the Guardians heading into the later stages of the game. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.