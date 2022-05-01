Twins MVP Hopeful Byron Buxton Back in the Lineup Sunday

Overview

The hand contusion that kept Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton out of the lineup on Saturday has resolved enough for the MVP hopeful to return to action Sunday. Ryan Bass tweeted that Buxton is batting leadoff against the Tampa Bay Rays as the Twins look for the series win.

Byron Buxton is back in the lineup for the #Twins, hitting leadoff. He was a late scratch last night. Kyle Garlick, who hit two homers last night, is hitting third. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) May 1, 2022

Injuries have limited Buxton to just 13 games this season but haven’t hampered his productivity. Buxton leads the team with six home runs and a 1.069 on-base plus slugging percentage while tied with Max Kepler for the most runs batted in with 11.

The right-handed batting Buxton gets an ideal matchup against southpaw Josh Fleming, who gives up a 40% hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity of 89.7 miles per hour.

On Saturday, the Twins torched the Rays for nine runs and Buxton’s return elevates their offensive profile for the series finale.

Despite the return, the betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook gives the Rays a modest edge in this matchup, with the Twins priced as +126 underdogs.