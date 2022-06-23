Twins OF Byron Buxton Managing Knee Injury

Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports that Byron Buxton was not in the lineup on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said, “Buxton could not move around well enough.”

Baldelli felt that Buxton would not be able to be productive if he played. Park also reported that Buxton was seen with a “pretty heavy” wrap on his right knee. This injury is concerning for Buxton as the star outfielder’s career has been riddled with injuries, that right knee in particular.

Twins Divisional Odds

The Minnesota Twins did not receive enough respect when they led the division, having the second-best odds to win it. The Cleveland Guardians have passed them in the standings, but now Minnesota possesses the best odds to win the AL Central at +145. However, if Buxton’s injury becomes more serious, it could severely hamper the Twins’ chances of winning the AL Central.