Twins P Joe Ryan Still Not Ready to Return

The Minnesota Twins will be without their ace, rookie right-hander Joe Ryan for their upcoming weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryan was placed on the COVID-IL several days ago, and this is the first update on his status. His return date is up in the air. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he is unsure if Ryan will need a rehab assignment before returning.

Ryan has had a stellar start to his rookie campaign, holding a 5-2 record with a 2.28 ERA and an incredible 42 to 14 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Minnesota could use Ryan right now as fellow starter Sonny Gray is dealing with an injury. The Twins still hold the lead in the AL Central, but Ryan’s absence could loom large as their competition gets healthier.

Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

The market is not sold on the Twins maintaining their hold on the AL Central. Minnesota currently holds a five-game lead in the division, but they have the second-best odds to win it a +125. It remains to be seen whether or not they can get healthy in time to build on their divisional lead.