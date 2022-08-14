Twins Resting Trio of Starters in Sunday's Finale vs. Angels
Grant White
The Minnesota Twins are locked in a heated race for the AL Central lead. Entering Sunday’s action, the Twins are 1.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for top spot in the division, holding just a 1.0 game cushion over the charging Chicago White Sox.
Even though every game is crucial until the end of the season, the Twins will still have to find some time to rest their starters. That’s the case on Sunday, as Gio Urshela, Gary Sanchez, and Max Kepler are sitting out the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.
Urshela has been the most productive hitter of the trio. The Twins’ third baseman has a .742 on-base plus slugging percentage and is tied for third on the team with 47 runs batted in. Jose Miranda replaces Urshela at the hot corner.
Similarly, Sandy Leon has taken over for Sanchez behind the plate, with Jake Cave patrolling right field in place of Kepler.
The roster moves haven’t hurt the Twins’ betting odds. FanDuel Sportsbook has the AL Central contenders holding steady at -142 chalk.
