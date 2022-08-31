Twins, Royals Total American League Best Bets for August 31

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (+116) vs. Minnesota Twins (-134) Total: 8 (O -110, U -110)

The Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins will conclude their three-game series tonight from Target Field. The Twins have continued their strong play of late and have won the first two games in this series and five straight overall, while the Red Sox have lost three straight. Over their past ten games, the Twins hold a 5-5 record, while the Red Sox are 3-7. With their recent hot stretch, the Twins have closed the gap atop the AL Central to just 1.5 games of the Cleveland Guardians. The Red Sox have been a team that’s had trouble finding good pitching. Injuries have played a part in that, but there’s no doubt this team was built on offense and that they need to focus on upgrading their rotation if they have hopes of getting back on track in the offseason.

If you look at both starting pitchers today, you’ll likely think that the Red Sox have an advantage just by looking at their stats, but not so fast. The Red Sox are set to send righthander Michael Wacha to the bump, while the Twins will be countering with rookie Joe Ryan. Wacha has been impressive for the Red Sox, owning a 9-1 record, paired with a 2.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts, while Ryan is 10-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 113 strikeouts. In addition, if you break down both their home and road splits, Wacha owns a 3.30 ERA on the road, while Ryan has a 2.69 ERA at home, which is noteworthy ahead of this matchup.

With the way the Red Sox have played of late and the Twins finding more consistency throughout their batting order, it’s difficult not to look towards the home side. The Twins have posted a 40-28 record at Target Field, and although their price on the moneyline isn’t spectacular, there’s still some value in it that warrants consideration tonight at -134.

Best Bet: Twins moneyline (-134)

Kansas City Royals (+164) vs. Chicago White Sox (-196) Total: 8.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox are set to play Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Guaranteed Rate Field. It’s no secret that the White Sox have underachieved in 2022, and they continued that trend last night when they dropped Game 1 of this series 9-7. Over their past ten games, the White Sox hold a 2-8 record and have lost five straight contests, while the Royals are 5-5 over that same stretch and have now won two in a row. With their most recent losing skid, the White Sox find themselves six games back in the AL Central and quickly find their playoff hopes get erased after each passing loss. The offense was present last night when the teams combined for 16 runs, and with tonight’s pitching matchup, don’t be surprised if that trend continues.

Pitching has been a cause for concern for the Royals, while the White Sox haven’t found any consistency from some of the veteran arms in the back half of their rotation. The visiting Royals are expected to send lefthander Kris Bubic to the mound, while the White Sox will be countering with veteran Lance Lynn. Neither of these starters has shown any consistency, with Bubic owning a 2-9 record with a 5.62 ERA and 83 strikeouts, while Lynn is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 83 punchouts. What this says about this matchup tonight is that you likely shouldn’t be surprised if the offense continues to be poured on, so looking towards the total is a good idea, currently set at 8.5.

At first glance, that number feels a bit low, but that could stem from some recency bias after what we saw offensively last night. Still, neither starting pitcher is striking fear into the eyes of opposing hitters, and it’s not like one of these teams winning 5-4 would be a big stretch. With that, targeting the over 8.5 makes a lot of sense in this matchup, which is currently priced at a reasonable -110.

Best Bet: Over 8.5 (-110)