Twins' Sonny Gray Exits Monday's Start Early

According to Twins beat writer Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul @PioneerPress, Gray was removed with a right hamstring issue. The former Red also left a start just over two weeks ago against another division rival, the Chicago White Sox. Gray exited that game after the fourth inning due to tightness in the same hamstring.
Gray’s abbreviated session on Monday put the Twinkies behind early after giving up four runs in the first pair of frames. The 11-4 beatdown was won of four games Minnesota dropped to the division leaders in this five-game series.
Minnesota’s playoff hopes are fading fast with another loss on the docket. The Twins are now seven games back of Cleveland for the division lead and slipped eight back in the American League wild-card race.
The Twins head out on the road for a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals starting tomorrow. FanDuel Sportsbook has Minnesota as -142 moneyline favorites.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.