Twins' Sonny Gray Exits Monday's Start Early

Sonny Gray had to exit his start against the Cleveland Guardians after throwing just two innings on Monday afternoon.

Sonny Gray left today's game with right hamstring tightness. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) September 19, 2022

According to Twins beat writer Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul @PioneerPress, Gray was removed with a right hamstring issue. The former Red also left a start just over two weeks ago against another division rival, the Chicago White Sox. Gray exited that game after the fourth inning due to tightness in the same hamstring.

Gray’s abbreviated session on Monday put the Twinkies behind early after giving up four runs in the first pair of frames. The 11-4 beatdown was won of four games Minnesota dropped to the division leaders in this five-game series.

Minnesota’s playoff hopes are fading fast with another loss on the docket. The Twins are now seven games back of Cleveland for the division lead and slipped eight back in the American League wild-card race.

The Twins head out on the road for a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals starting tomorrow. FanDuel Sportsbook has Minnesota as -142 moneyline favorites.