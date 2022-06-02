Twins' Sonny Gray Hits 15-Day IL

The Minnesota Twins will be without one of their top starting pitchers for the next couple of weeks. Sonny Gray was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right pectoral strain retroactive to May 30th.

The former New York Yankee left his last start on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. Gray cruised through six innings, so it was surprising to see him lifted with a 5-1 lead after throwing just 80 pitches, 52 of which were strikes. The 32-year-old picked up the third win of his season after allowing just two hits, one earned run, and striking out four.

Gray has been an integral part of Minnesota’s surprising start to the year. In a trade this offseason, he came over from Cincinnati after the Twins sent 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty back to the Reds.

Gray sports a sparkling 0.98 WHIP to go along with his 2.41 ERA on the season. The veteran righty also has 39 strikeouts in 33.2 innings.

The Twins are wrapping up five straight games with the Tigers this afternoon. Minnesota is shooting for its 31st win of the year while trying to extend a five-game lead atop the AL Central.

Despite the Twinkies division lead, they are second on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds board. Minny sits at +125, behind the team in second, the Chicago White Sox, who sit at -105.