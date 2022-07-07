Twins SS Carlos Correa Out Due to Leg Tightness

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa was out of the lineup and unavailable off the bench for Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. It was later revealed that Correa is dealing with leg tightness. Correa’s absence is notable as he’s been a big part of the Twins’ offense this season. He’s currently hitting .286 with nine homers and 29 RBI. There is some speculation that his absence was planned to give Correa two days of rest before they begin a series with the Texas Rangers on Friday.
Minnesota Twins Betting Odds
Correa’s injury carries no serious designation, and he is expected to return to the lineup this weekend. He and the Twins will look to build on their 4.5-game lead in the AL Central before the All-Star break. While their lead is not large, the Twins have proven to be the best team in the division. You can bet the Minnesota Twins to win the AL Central at -120 odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook.
