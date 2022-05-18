Twins SS Carlos Correa Playing Wednesday Against A's

The Minnesota Twins announced that they’d reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the ten-day injured list.

#MNTwins announce the following roster moves ahead of today's game against the Athletics: pic.twitter.com/8tqDF3c4Yn — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 18, 2022

Correa had been on the IL since May 10, retroactive to May 6, after he injured his finger being hit by a pitch. The Twins optioned Royce Lewis to Triple-A to make room for Correa. Lewis had 12 hits in 39 at-bats for five RBI, two home runs, and 12 runs. His first major league home run was also a grand slam.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli explained the reasoning behind optioning Lewis back to Triple-A, “The last thing we would want to do is start sending him all around the field to play in places where he’s literally never played a game. You can do that at times if you do it one-off and you send a guy out to a particular spot. But bouncing him all around right now, probably not the best way to go and not the best way to prepare him to play at this level.”

Baldelli added that it wasn’t an easy decision but that the team is excited to get one of the best players in the game back out on the field. Correa has 24 hits in 94 at-bats for 11 RBI, two home runs, and 12 runs this season. He is hitting .255, with a .320 OBP, and a .693 OPS.

Minnesota is first in the AL Central with a 21-16 record, 2.5 games ahead of the Chicago White Sox.

