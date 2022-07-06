Twins SS Carlos Correa Resting on Wednesday

According to MLB.com, Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s contest against the Chicago White Sox.
Fortunately, there is no report of any injury, meaning it is likely just a maintenance day for the 27-year-old.
After a slow start in this his first year in Minnesota, Correa has been red-hot over the past month, slashing .298/.374/.509, including seven home runs, 14 RBI, and 19 runs scored. That stretch has seen the former Astros’ overall numbers rise to a .286 batting average with nine homers and 29 RBI in 61 games.
Replacing Correa in the lineup is Nick Gordon, who will play shortstop and bat sixth for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. Gordon has appeared in 65 games for Minnesota this season and is batting .275 with four home runs and 12 RBI. The 26-year-old could be a solid salary-saving option in Wednesday DFS contests at just $2,200 on FanDuel.
