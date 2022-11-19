Twins Trade Third Baseman Gio Urshela to Angels

The Minnesota Twins have traded Gio Urshela to the Los Angeles Angels, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Minnesota received right-handed pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo in return for Urshela.
The first question that may come to mind here is where Urshela will play for the Angels. Urshela is one of the best fielding third basemen in the game, but the Angels already have Anthony Rendon under a long-term contract. Rendon will play 3B when healthy.
How about shortstop? Well, Urshela can play there, but he’s not a natural SS. He’s more of a stopgap, an injury replacement. While he will field ground balls hit at him, his range would be limited.
Last season Urshela had an OPS of .767 with 13 home runs, 64 RBI, and scored 61 runs in 144 games.
