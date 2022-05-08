Twins Without Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa Sunday vs. A's
Grant White
Overview
The Minnesota Twins are dragging the bottom of the barrel as they look for the series sweep against the Oakland Athletics. Minnesota entered the contest without centerfielder Byron Buxton or shortstop Carlos Correa; however, both players remain on the active roster, leaving the Twins short on replacement players Sunday afternoon.
The #MNTwins have both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa on the active roster but unavailable today. That leaves Jayce Tingler’s bench options as:
Injuries have limited Buxton’s participation throughout the season, but the AL MVP candidate has been invaluable in the lineup. Buxton leads the team with a 1.064 on-base plus slugging percentage, thanks to his nine home runs and five doubles.
Correa has been less effective, slugging .372 through 94 at-bats.
The Twins turn to Royce Lewis at short and Gilberto Celestino in center for the series finale against the A’s. This is Lewis’s third game of the season, while Celestino has been slightly above-average with a 0.1 Wins Above Replacement through 17 games.
The roster concerns didn’t impact the Twins in the betting market. They closed as -162 home chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
