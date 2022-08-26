Tyler Glasnow Signs Extension Worth $25 Million With Rays
Doug Ziefel
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow has signed a one-year extension with the Rays. The deal will be for a team record for annual salary as Glasnow will make $25 million in 2024. He was set to be a free agent after the 2023 season, currently making $5.35 million. Glasnow is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last season and, by all reports, looks excellent thus far. He may potentially return this season and bolster Tampa Bay’s pitching staff in the postseason.
Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds
While Glasnow won’t be taking the mound for Tampa Bay, they are still a good bet, as the Rays are one of the hottest teams. They’ll enter their matchup against Boston, having won six straight. Tampa Bay is trending up at the right time, while Boston’s season is all but over. Back them as underdogs at Fanduel Sportsbook.
