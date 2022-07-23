Tyler Stephenson Suffers an Injury for the Cincinnati Reds
George Kurtz
Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds suffered a broken clavicle during the game Friday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
This seems to be bad luck as Stephenson suffered the injury after taking a foul tip from Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals off his shoulder. Stephenson has been snake bit this season, which is now the third injury that will keep him out of the lineup. He has suffered a concussion after being run over by Luke Voit of the San Diego Padres at home plate and also fractured his thumb after being hit with a foul tip. The Reds haven’t announced how long Stephenson will be out of the lineup this year.
The Reds won their opening of a three-game series versus the Cardinals on Friday, 9-5. In game two, the Reds will throw Mike Minor while the Cardinals will counter with Steven Matz. The Reds are -118 (+1.5) on the run line and -138 on the money line, with an over/under of 10.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
