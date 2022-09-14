Urshela, Margot Best American League Player Props September 14

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gio Urshela (Twins) to Record 2+ Hits (+230)

The Minnesota Twins will need more from their offense down the stretch if they have any hopes of trimming the Cleveland Guardians’ lead atop the AL Central. It’s been somewhat of a mixed bag offensively and on the mound for the Twins, which has them five games behind the Guardians for the top spot in the division. At times, their offense has shown up, but there doesn’t appear to be any consistency, so it’s hard to trust them each night. In saying that, tonight’s matchup should favor them, and it’s one where their batters have found a lot of success. The visiting Kansas City Royals are expected to start veteran right-hander Zack Greinke, a matchup that multiple Twins batters have been notoriously comfortable with. One of those batters is Gio Urshela, who’s faced Greinke 13 times, and has hit .538 against him, along with one home run and three RBI. Urshela is listed at +230 to record a multi-hit game, and those odds have a lot of value.

Manuel Margot (Rays) to Record 2+ Hits (+310)

There’s no doubt it will be a dog fight down the stretch between the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays for seeding in the American League Wild Card race. The Rays and Blue Jays will have the chance to separate themselves when they collide for Game 4 of a five-game series. Tampa Bay has done a solid job manufacturing runs, but they don’t have game-changing bats in their lineup, which could be an issue in the postseason. In saying that, there have been hitters on their team with success against tonight’s Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. One of those batters is Manuel Margot. The Rays outfielder has been swinging the bat well of late, recording back-t0-back multi-hit games and having a .321 batting average over his last seven contests. When facing off with Striping in 21 at-bats, Margot has hit .381, along with three home runs. Those numbers should give you confidence in his ability to have a multi-hit game tonight, which is currently priced at a significant value of +310.

Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-130)

The New York Yankees have been playing much better baseball of late, demonstrated by their solid 7-3 record over their past ten games, which included a come-from-behind victory last night against the Boston Red Sox. The team has now won three straight games and has a six-game advantage over the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the AL East. The offense has been much better of late, while the starting pitching should be an advantage tonight, with Nestor Cortes Jr. expected to take the mound. Cortes Jr. has been dominant for most of the year, owning a 9-4 record with a 2.73 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 135 innings. The Red Sox are a team that strikes out in the bottom half of the league, which should inspire some confidence in one of the left-hander’s alternate strikeout props. You should consider the number set at five, which pays out nicely at -130.