Wander Franco Moving Rehab to Triple-A Durham

Tampa Bay Rays star shortstop Wander Franco continues progressing in his recovery from a right quad strain.

According to Adam Berry of MLB.com, Franco is set to move his rehab up to Triple-A Durham this week, where he will appear in the club’s games on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Before Tuesday’s announcement, the 21-year-old had begun rehab in the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League. In two games with the FCL Rays, Franco went 3-7 with two extra-base hits, one RBI, and one run scored.

Currently, on the 10-day IL, Franco will be re-evaluated following his appearances at Triple-A, with a realistic shot of returning to the big league club for Tampa Bay’s weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dominican Republic native has appeared in 45 games for the Rays this season, slashing .270/.305/.421 with four home runs, 19 RBI, and 27 runs scored.

The Rays continue their series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, no bets are currently available at the time of writing.