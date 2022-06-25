Wander Franco on Track to Return to Rays Lineup This Week

The Tampa Bay Rays have an excellent track record of making the most with the least, but this season is testing their limits. Five of their regular starters are on the injured list, including phenom Wander Franco.

MLB’s former top prospect was enjoying success in his first full season in the bigs before a quad injury sidelined him at the end of May. Franco is progressing on his rehab assignment and should re-join the Rays Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates or Tuesday versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wander Franco was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI as the DH tonight for AAA @DurhamBulls in Jacksonville. Should be returning to St. Pete on Saturday and if all is well with right quad and other leg issues could be activated Sunday or Tuesday. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 25, 2022

Franco was one of the top hitters to start the campaign, compiling a 1.111 on-base plus slugging percentage through the first two weeks of the season. Since then, his production has tapered, falling to .305 on-base and .421 slugging percentages. Still, Franco’s return will be a welcome addition to a Rays team that has fallen to fourth place in the ultra-competitive AL East.

Taylor Walls has taken over shortstop duties with Franco unavailable. Although Walls will relinquish his everyday role at short, he’ll still have plenty of opportunities around the diamond as the Rays await the return of their starters.

Bettors haven’t completely written off the Rays, with the reigning AL East champions priced as +2800 mid-range options on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.