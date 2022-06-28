What I'm Watching & Betting Tonight? Astros at Mets, 'All Homers Are Sick'

The New York Mets (47-27) host the Houston Astros (45-27) on TBS in a potential World Series preview at Citi Field.

MVP candidate and Home Run Derby King Pete Alonso leads the Majors with his 69 RBI, is second with 22 home runs, and has a .927 OPS (10th in MLB). Alonso is complemented in the lineup by Jeff McNeil (.327 BA-7th), Brandon Nimmo (2.3 WAR), and Francisco Lindor (56 RBI-4th).

Astros (+118) @ Mets (+100) | Total: 8 @FanDuel | Time: 7:10 pm. ET | TV: TBS

Veteran Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42 ERA) is set to take the ball and is coming off his second-worst start of the season in Houston (5 runs in 2.1 innings) against these Astros. It’s the fifth time he’s allowed four runs or more this year, and each of the previous four times, Carrasco has responded with a quality start in his next outing (no runs twice). The right-hander has also been much better at home, where he’s 5-0 with a 3.00 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 42 innings over seven starts.

The Astros counter with southpaw Framber Valdez, who is having a career year so far with a 2.90 ERA and 1.13 WHIP on his way to a 7-3 record. The lefty does his best work on the road, where he’s 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and an impressive .145 batting average against. Only two Mets have more than one career at-bat against Valdez, outfielders Mark Canha (.333; 3 for 9; 2 BB) and Starling Marte (.125; 1 for 8).

Two players who stand out in Houston’s offense are youngsters Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena. Alvarez is tied with Alonso for the second-most homers (22) and is also second in baseball with his 1.053 OPS. Three of his long balls came last week against the Mets as the Astros swept the two-game set, including two off Carrasco. Replacing star shortstop Carlos Correa as a rookie hasn’t phased Pena, as he’s posted a WAR of 2.8.

In addition to Alvarez, Carrasco must be warry of Jose Altuve (.370; 10 of 27), who has had the better of their matchup during their many battles.

$5 Dinger Tuesdays @FanDuel

Here’s how it works: Place $25+ “To Hit a Home Run” prop wager on any Tuesday MLB Game & get a $5 bonus in site credit for each home run hit by either team in the game (max $25) whether your bet wins/loses.

"All homers are sick" Pete Alonso can't wait to play in front of Mets fans at Citi Field on Friday: pic.twitter.com/XSOWuCzjfs — SNY (@SNYtv) April 13, 2022

The most obvious candidates are Pete Alonso (+320) and Yordan Alvarez (+220), two of the game’s premier sluggers. The good news is even if neither goes yard, there are a plethora of other big bats who can help you make your money back.

The Astros have slugged 99 homers as a team (third in MLB), with Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve both on pace to hit north of 30, while the duo of Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena are one away from reaching double digits.

With 71 round-trippers, the Mets are in the middle of the pack, with Francisco Lindor (12) the next most-likely candidate in Orange & Blue to go deep.

The ballpark doesn’t help, as Carlos Carrasco has only allowed two dingers in the friendly confines of Citi Field. Nevertheless, this is a fun bet. I mean, would you rather root for more or fewer home runs?

As Alsonso would say, “All homers are sick.”