What to Watch & Bet Tonight? Scorching Red Sox at Blue Jays

The first-place New York Yankees (53-20) take on the last-place Oakland A’s (25-49), a matchup that pits baseball’s best team against the worst. If they were in the same division, the A’s would trail the Pinstripes by a whopping 28.5 games in the standings! For comparison’s sake, the most prominent current lead in any division is 21 games in the AL West, which is the gap between Oakland and the Houston Astros.

MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition | Time: 7:00 pm. ET | TV: MLBN

At 31-9, the Bronx Bombers are even better at home, while the Athletics are a surprisingly respectable 17-21 away from the unfriendly confines of the Coliseum in Oakland.

Yankees were no-hit for 16 consecutive innings by the Astros over the weekend (tied the record in the expansion era – since 1961), including all nine on Saturday before Giancarlo Stanton went yard with one out in the seventh inning in Sunday’s win. They would tie the game in the eighth inning to set the table for Aaron Judge’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the tenth inning. Theby the Astros over the weekend (tied the record in the expansion era – since 1961), including all nine on Saturday beforewent yard with one out in the seventh inning in Sunday’s win. They would tie the game in the eighth inning to set the table forwalk-off homer in the bottom of the tenth inning. The three-run blast gives Judge an MLB-best 28 home runs with an incredible slash line of .294/.370/.643. That was New York’s tenth walk-off win, the most in baseball. It’s hard to imagine Judge not winning MVP this season, and he alone makes any Yankees game worth the watch. The other game on MLB’s regional coverage, “clubhouse edition,” is a far less lopsided matchup with the second-place Boston Red Sox (42-31) traveling north of the border to play the Toronto Blue Jays (40-32) with just 1.5 games separating the AL East rivals. The Jays limp into the series on a two-game losing strike, having dropped four of their past six with a 3-7 record in their past ten. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are one of baseball’s hottest teams as they ride a seven-game winning streak to Canada. Since falling to 11-20, Boston is 31-11 (.738) with a scorching hot record of 19-4 (.826) in June. Slugging third baseman, Rafael Devers has six homers and 18 RBI this month with the fourth-highest average (.334) and fifth-best OPS in baseball (.998). With Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran unable to suit up due to their vaccination status, the Sox have made a pair of call-ups from the minor leagues, including starting pitcher Connor Seabold who will take the ball on Monday night. The 26-year-old Seabold makes his 2022 MLB debut after pitching to a 2.09 ERA in Triple-A. He gets thrown right into the fire as he will be matched up against Kevin Gausman (3.19 ERA) and a Toronto lineup that features five players with at least ten home runs on the season, led by Vladimir Guerrero’s 17. After a rough May, Vlad Jr.’s bat has come alive in June with eight dingers and 19 RBI. Both lineups are stacked with big boppers.

Best Bet: Red Sox Moneyline (+154)

There’s a lot to like about how good this Red Sox team has been playing after a troublesome April and early May. While the Blue Jays might appear to have the pitching edge with Kevin Gausman versus Connor Seabold, who has only made one career big-league start, the Red Sox have notoriously hit the Toronto right-hander hard in prior starts, which could give them an upper hand tonight, especially on their seven-game win streak. Trusting a rookie starter is challenging, but the Red Sox present a ton of plus-money value on the moneyline with how well they have been playing over the past few weeks.

Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox) to Record 2+ Hits (+250)

A big reason for Boston getting hot on offense has been shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts has hit well against the Blue Jays, especially at the Rogers Center. In addition, he’ll be going up against a pitcher with whom he’s found plenty of success. In 46 at-bats against Gausman, Bogaerts has hit .348, including one home run and five RBI. Over his past 15 games, Bogaerts has a .893 OPS. The middle-infielder is listed at +250 to record a multi-hit game tonight, and that value is too good to pass up.