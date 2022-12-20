Annually, the MLB All-Star Game recognizes the best in the game. Players from around the league converge on a destination, highlighting their skills and representing their teams with the world watching. The mid-summer classic is different from any other all-star game, as no other sports are happening, and the focus is on the best baseball has to offer.

For years, the MLB tried to amplify the importance of the contest, awarding home-field advantage in the World Series to the winning league. Thankfully, the league abandoned that structure in 2017, allowing viewers to accept the All-Star Game for what it is — a showcase of the best-on-best.

Before long, the Super Bowl will be awarded, and baseball will move back onto the front burner as teams prepare to welcome pitchers and catchers to spring training. We’re looking ahead to who will be hosting next season’s festivities.

Where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

For the third time in history and the first time since 2001, the Seattle Mariners will be hosting the mid-summer classic. When the team initially held the event in 1979, the game was played at The Kingdome. Since then, the team has built the open-air stadium T-Mobile Park, although the park has a retractable roof to shield fans from the elements in inclement weather. Capacity is 47,929, with five levels to view the action.

History

When the Mariners hosted the game in 2001, the American League team walked away with a 4-1 on the strength of home runs from Cal Ripken Jr., Magglio Ordonez, and Derek Jeter. It was also the final All-Star appearance from Ripken Jr. and Tony Gwynn. This contest is famously known for Alex Rodriguez moving from shortstop to third base, allowing Ripken Jr. to start the game in his usual six-spot. Amid much fanfare, Ripken Jr. was awarded the All-Star Game MVP, the second time he was awarded the distinction.

The AL squad wasn’t as lucky in Seattle’s first time hosting the matchup, dropping a 7-6 decision to their NL counterparts. It was a back-and-forth game, with the teams changing leads five times throughout the battle. The National League moved ahead for good, walking in the winning run in the top of the ninth. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker took home the MVP honors, awarded the trophy thanks to his sterling defensive play.

All-Time Record

Heading into the 1988 season, the senior circuit had built a commanding 37-20-1 record in the All-Star game; however, the American League has turned the tides more recently. AL teams have won 27 of the last 34 meetings, including nine straight, to take a 47-43-2 lead into the 2023 matchup.

This year’s contest will be just the second time since 2014 that an American League team has hosted the MLB All-Star Game. Take note — the AL is 8-2 the last ten times they have accommodated the mid-summer classic.

What to Expect

Viewers should anticipate another low-scoring affair. The All-Star Game has produced more than nine runs just once over the last 16 matchups, and T-Mobile Park ranks as one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in the majors.

We’re far from determining who will take to the field in July, but the Mariners have re-ignited their fanbase with their first postseason appearance in 21 seasons last year.

A raucous crowd will be ready to welcome the best the MLB has to offer.