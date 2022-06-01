White Sox (+108) Are a Solid Road Dog Play vs. Blue Jays

Ryu Regression: White Sox +108

Chicago White Sox: 23-24 | Toronto Blue Jays: 28-20

Date: Wednesday, June 1st | First Pitch: 7:07 PM ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Stadium: Rogers Centre

The Blue Jays have been sliding on the razor’s edge all season long. Toronto won their 15th one-run game as they held on to take the opener of its three-game home set against the Chicago White Sox last night. The Jays lead the majors with the most victories by the slimmest of margins in 2022 and have already tied their total one-run win count from last year.

Toronto has also won six games in a row, their longest successful streak since last September. Things are about to change as the team and tonight’s starting pitcher are due for a step back.

Hyun-jin Ryu has been up and down all season but strung together a pair of decent starts in his past two. Don’t read too much into the lefty’s recent performances, as one of them came against the worst team in the National League, Cincinnati. The six innings pitched against the Reds was Ryu’s longest start of the season, so relying on him to go deep against Chicago is not a realistic expectation.

This season, the former Dodger has struggled at home with a 7.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and .304 opponents batting average at hitter-friendly Rogers Centre. Ryu was also lit up in his two starts against the White Sox last year to the tune of an ERA near 10.

Michael Kopech has been lights out for Chicago. In his last start, the 26-year-old carried a perfect game into the sixth against the mighty Yankees in the Bronx. While he didn’t put up a perfect game or no-no, holding New York to zero runs on one hit through seven innings on the road is an impressive feat itself. The 26-year-old Texan carries a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and 39/19 K/BB ratio into Toronto and is poised to outduel Ryu.

The White Sox lead the American League with a .254 batting average on the road despite a slow start for the offense in April. Despite being banged up, Chicago’s offense improved significantly in May, and they are a better hitting team against lefties, so getting to Ryu early is in the cards.

Take the plus-money Pale Hose, tonight in Toronto.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook