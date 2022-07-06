White Sox Activate OF Eloy Jimenez on Wednesday

One of baseball’s most disappointing teams, the Chicago White Sox, is receiving a significant boost to their offense.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the White Sox have activated outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the 60-day injured list. He is in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s contest against AL Central rival Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will start in left field and bat sixth for manager Tony La Russa.

The 25-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL with a torn hamstring tendon on April 24. Jimenez was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 26 following successful surgery.

Jimenez appeared in 17 games over two rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte (May 28-June 8 & June 21-July 5), slashing .246/.317/.351 with two home runs, seven RBI, and eight runs. Before the injury, the slugger batted .222 with one homer and seven RBI in 11 games for the White Sox.

A 2020 Silver Slugger winner, Jimenez is averaging 37 home runs and 109 RBI over the course of an entire 162-game season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the White Sox at -124 on the moneyline for Wednesday’s matchup.