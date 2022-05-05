White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Likely Heading to the Injured List

Overview

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Daryl Van Schouwen reports that Andrew Vaughn is likely headed for a stint on the Injured List.

Vaughn injured his hand after being hit by a pitch on Friday. The good news is X-rays came back negative, but he said he’s in a lot of pain. He said, “It’s kind of progressed, but it’s still aching when I swing, real bad. Like it’s kind of blocking me from swinging because of the pain. I feel it all the time.”

Vaughn has 15 hits in 53 at-bats for 12 RBI, four home runs, and five runs this season. He’s hitting .283, with a .367 OBP, and a .933 OPS.

Chicago doesn’t play until Friday when Vince Velasquez will take the mound for the White Sox, and Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox.

The White Sox are tied for second in the AL Central with an 11-13 record, 3.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins.

