White Sox, Astros American League Best Bets for July 15

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago White Sox (+120) vs. Minnesota Twins (-142) Total: 9 (O-108, U-112)

The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will play Game 2 of their four-game weekend series tonight from Target Field. The White Sox kicked off the series last night with a beat down of the Twins 12-2. With their victory, the White Sox enter this contest just four games back of the Twins for the top spot in the AL Central. Chicago now boasts a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Twins are 4-6 over that same stretch. There’s a lot to like about this White Sox team who’s now won three straight games and will have the opportunity to put themselves in a good position going into the All-Star break, despite being inconsistent for much of the first half.

Game 2 of this series is set to feature what should be a tightly contested pitching matchup. After the White Sox offensive explosion in Game 1, they’ll look to pick things up where they left them as they take on Devin Smeltzer of the Twins. The White Sox are expected to counter with Michael Kopech. Both of these starting pitchers have thrown well this year, with Smeltzer owning a 4-2 record with a 3.92 ERA and 36 strikeouts, while Kopech is 2-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 72 punchouts. Kopech has been successful in a limited sample size against the Twins, which could bode well for the White Sox in this matchup as they again enter Game 2 as underdogs.

It’s hard to be super confident with the White Sox after how much of a rollercoaster first half they’ve had, but there’s still a lot of value in their side of the equation tonight that might make them difficult to pass up. The visiting White Sox have Kopech on the bump and are currently sitting with solid plus-money value on the moneyline at +120. That price is tasty and should be considered for tonight’s American League games.

Best Bet: White Sox moneyline (+120)

Oakland Athletics (+176) vs. Houston Astros (-210) Total: 8 (O-106, U-114)

The Houston Athletics are set to play host to the Oakland Athletics for a three-game weekend series from Minute Maid Park. The Athletics enter this series after losing two of three games to the Texas Rangers, while the Astros won two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels. Even with the Seattle Mariners being red-hot, the Astros still lead the AL West by 11 games and will look to pad that lead before they head into the All-Star break against a struggling A’s squad. Despite a lot of issues with the Athletics this season, they’ve still been able to get some quality pitching that should be attractive to teams ahead of the trade deadline.

Game 1 of this series has a very nice pitching matchup on tap, with both clubs sending quality arms to the mound. Oakland is expected to start left-hander Cole Irvin, while the Astros are expected to counter with Jake Odorizzi. Irvin has posted a 3-7 record this season, with a 3.32 ERA and 58 strikeouts, while Odorizzi is 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 31 punchouts. There’s been some ups and downs for both starting pitchers when they’ve faced off in prior matchups, so a fair amount of runs could be scored. Houston has had a terrific offense this season with multiple weapons that can do plenty of damage, while the Athletics batting order hasn’t been much of any consistency.

With that in mind, it isn’t easy to look in Oakland’s direct tonight despite the value they might present on the moneyline. Houston has performed well in matchups with the Athletics this year, owning a 5-1 record against them. That should play to their benefit tonight at home, where they have a record of 27-12 on the campaign. In addition to that, the Astros have won four of five games this season over the Athletics by multiple runs, meaning you should look towards the plus-money value they present on the run line at +106.

Best Bet: Astros run line (+106)