White Sox-Astros: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'

The AL West-leading Houston Astros will play host for a three-game weekend series with the surging Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox enter this series after taking all three games against the Detroit Tigers, while the Astros took two-of-three games from the Texas Rangers.

Game 1 of this series will feature Lucas Giolito of the White Sox, taking on Framber Valdez of the Astros.

These clubs entered the year with high expectations, which should hold true with this excellent pitching matchup.

When and Where is White Sox-Astros?

White Sox: 30-31 | Astros: 39-24

Date: June 17, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas | Stadium: Minute Maid Park

How to Watch White Sox-Astros?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet White Sox-Astros

Moneyline: White Sox / Astros | Run Line -1.5: White Sox / Astros | Total: TBD

Will the White Sox Road Success Continue vs. Astros?

Even though the White Sox haven’t been the most consistent team in baseball, they’ve still managed to play better than .500 on the road, where they own a 17-14 record heading into this series. There’s a lot to like about White Sox starter Giolito in this matchup, entering with a 4-2 record, a 3.88 ERA, and 70 strikeouts.

White Sox Projected Lineup:

LF A.J. Pollock

1B Andrew Vaughn

CF Luis Robert

DH Jose Abreau

3B Yoan Moncada

RF Adam Engel

2B Josh Harrison

C Seby Zavala

SS Daniel Mendick

Starting Pitcher: Lucas Giolito

Will the Astros Solve Giolito?

Valdez has been a pleasant surprise in the Houston Astros rotation this year, boasting a 6-3 record with a 2.64 ERA and 61 strikeouts. Despite having better numbers than the right-hander, Valdez will be challenged to keep up with Giolito. With the White Sox starting to get hot, things won’t come easy for the Astros in this matchup.

Astros Projected Lineup:

2B Jose Altuve

DH Michael Brantley

3B Alex Bregman

LF Yordan Alvarez

RF Kyle Tucker

1B Yuli Gurriel

SS Aledmys Diaz

CF Jose Siri

C Martin Maldonado

Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez