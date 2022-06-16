White Sox-Astros: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'

These clubs entered the year with high expectations, which should hold true with this excellent pitching matchup.
When and Where is White Sox-Astros?
White Sox: 30-31 | Astros: 39-24 Date: June 17, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas | Stadium: Minute Maid Park
How to Watch White Sox-Astros?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet White Sox-Astros
Moneyline: White Sox / Astros | Run Line -1.5: White Sox / Astros | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here for more betting insights once the lines for this game between the White Sox and Astros are released.
Will the White Sox Road Success Continue vs. Astros?
Even though the White Sox haven’t been the most consistent team in baseball, they’ve still managed to play better than .500 on the road, where they own a 17-14 record heading into this series. There’s a lot to like about White Sox starter Giolito in this matchup, entering with a 4-2 record, a 3.88 ERA, and 70 strikeouts.
Valdez has been a pleasant surprise in the Houston Astros rotation this year, boasting a 6-3 record with a 2.64 ERA and 61 strikeouts. Despite having better numbers than the right-hander, Valdez will be challenged to keep up with Giolito. With the White Sox starting to get hot, things won’t come easy for the Astros in this matchup.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.