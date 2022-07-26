White Sox, Astros Total American League Best Bets for July 26

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago White Sox (-110) vs. Colorado Rockies (-106) Total: 10.5 (O -120, U -102)

The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies kick off a two-game mini-series tonight from Coors Field. The visiting White Sox are coming off a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians where each club won two games, while the Rockies salvaged the final game of a four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. The White Sox have posted a solid 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Rockies are 6-4 over that same stretch. This series is set to begin with a high total of 10.5, but there’s merit to that number when you’re playing from the Coors Field bandbox. The White Sox have found some offensive consistency of late, and that’s helped them hang around in the American League playoff picture, while the Rockies have been inconsistent but have shown they can put up runs as well.

The opening of this series will feature a solid pitching matchup between right-handers, making you wonder if the total was set high at first glance. Michael Kopech of the White Sox will take on veteran German Marquez of the Rockies. Kopech has a 3-6 record with a solid 3.36 ERA and 74 strikeouts, while Marquez is 6-7 with a 5.47 ERA and 85 punchouts. Marquez hasn’t been consistent this year, while Kopech has seen a slight uptick in his ERA on the road, but that number is still under four.

With the White Sox finally showing strides of consistency at the plate and Marquez doing a poor job of locating pitches, this is a great matchup to look towards what the South Side is offering. There’s only a marginal difference between the Rockies and White Sox on the moneyline, so there’s likely some value present with the White Sox at -110.

Best Bet: White Sox moneyline (-110)

Houston Astros (-172) vs. Oakland Athletics (+144) Total: 7 (O -102, U -120)

Two AL West foes at opposite ends of the division are set to collide for Game 2 of a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics playing host to the Houston Astros. The A’s opened up the series last night with a surprising 7-5 victory, which has them with a 6-4 record over their past ten, compared to the Astros at 7-3. This series is one of the more lopsided in recent memory, with the Astros holding a 29-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. There’s so much to like about this Houston squad that it makes it difficult to see them losing multiple games in a row to the Athletics. This matchup has a low total set, which coincides with the quality of pitching expected to headline.

Even after scoring 12 combined runs in yesterday’s affair, the total for this contest is set at seven, which is likely to do with both pitchers having ERAs in the threes. Luis Garcia of the powerhouse Astros will take on potential trade deadline target Frankie Montas of the Athletics. Garcia has an 8-5 record with a 3.65 ERA and 100 strikeouts, while Montas is 3-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 105 punchouts. On paper, this should be a quality pitching matchup, which has already seen Montas pitch seven innings against the Astros and allow just two earned runs, albeit in a losing effort. These two arms probably won’t allow many runs to be scored, even if Garcia has been more consistent on the road.

The Astros will want some payback after the Athletics picked up a victory last night, but that’s not where there is a lot of value present. At -120, the value is found with the total and the under.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-120)