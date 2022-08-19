White Sox CF Luis Robert Out of Lineup Again

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is out of the lineup again tonight. Robert has now missed seven consecutive games with a sprained left wrist. At this point, it is puzzling as to why he was not placed on the injured list. He received a cortisone shot earlier this week in his injured wrist, and the White Sox still do not believe he will need an IL stint. This is a sign of urgency by the White Sox as they need their best player available as soon as possible. The White Sox are currently in a tight division race with Guardians and Twins as they sit just 2.5 games out of first place.
Chicago White Sox Betting Odds
Not having Robert is a big blow to the White Sox lineup as they are set to begin a critical three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians. It will be challenging for the White Sox to pick up a win without Robert, but the market has faith in them as they are only +116 underdogs in the matchup. You can bet them at that price on Fanduel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.