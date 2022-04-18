White Sox-Guardians Postponed Monday Due to Bad Weather

The current temperature in Cleveland is around 35 degrees (Fahrenheit), with rain and potentially even snow forecast throughout the afternoon, prompting the Guardians to call this one off early.
Monday’s contest will be made up as a split doubleheader on July 12.
Expected starters Shane Bieber and Dallas Keuchel will presumably get the ball tomorrow, with both still being in line for two-start weeks.
Following an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, Bieber appears healthy in the early going of 2022, compiling a 2.70 ERA and nine strikeouts across ten innings of work (two starts).
As for Keuchel, the veteran lefty pitched reasonably well in his opening start against the Seattle Mariners on April 13, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out five across five innings to earn the win.
You’ll be able to find the lines for tomorrow’s White Sox-Guardians matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
