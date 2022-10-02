White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Expected to Retire
Grant White
In 1979, La Russa began managing the Chicago White Sox, and it’s only fitting that his baseball career comes to an end with the same franchise 43 years later. Four stints, three World Series championships, and one Hall of Fame induction later, La Russa is finally ready to call it a career.
La Russa spent time managing the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, and White Sox twice, capturing six pennants and four Manager of the Year awards. His most productive years were with the Cardinals, where he led the NL Central powerhouse to two championships and a .544 winning percentage in 16 seasons.
The White Sox lured La Russa out of retirement in 2021, promptly leading the franchise to a division championship; however, he has been less successful this season, compiling a 78-80 record and failing to make the postseason.
His 2,846 wins rank second among Manager wins, although there are a handful of games left for La Russa to improve on his total.
