White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez Exits Game Early With Leg Soreness

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez (leg) exited Thursday’s game against the Kanas City Royals, per the team’s Twitter.

Eloy Jiménez left the game with right leg soreness. He is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2022

The White Sox listed him as day-to-day in the tweet, which is a good sign for his recovery and likely missing a trip to the IL. Any length of absence for the man with the second-highest batting average on Chicago’s roster won’t bode well for their postseason push. The White Sox are currently 4.5 games back in the AL Central race and need to pick up their play in September if they want to leap the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins to make the postseason.

In 2022, Jimenez has posted a .307 batting average, a .376 on-base percentage, and a .466 slugging rate. This will be a situation to monitor closely as we get an update on the severity of the injury.

