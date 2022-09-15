White Sox OF Luis Robert Not in Lineup on Wednesday
Paul Connor
According to EDGE Daily Lineups, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the team’s lineup for Thursday afternoon’s contest against AL Central rival Cleveland Guardians.
It’s a maintenance day for Robert, who continues to deal with soreness in his left hand. Speaking with reporters, the 25-year-old said the pain is “Nothing I can’t handle,” although he did acknowledge the issue worsens during longer at-bats.
“I want to help the team even tho I’m not 100%,” said Robert.
The injury appears to be hindering the Cuban native’s performance at the dish, with Robert going one for his last 19 with seven strikeouts. When healthy, the 2020 Gold Glove winner has been productive, slashing .291/.327/.437 with 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 54 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 94 games this season.
A.J. Pollock will start in center field and bat seventh for interim manager Miguel Cairo. Pollack has appeared in 121 games for Chicago and is batting .246 with 11 long balls and 48 RBI.
