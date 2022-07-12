White Sox OF Luis Robert Sitting 1st Game of Doubleheader
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert will not play in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians. Fortunately, there is no word of injury, meaning Robert should be back in the lineup for the nightcap. This game will be Robert’s first missed action since coming off the COVID-19 list on May 30.
The 24-year-old is enjoying a solid season for the White Sox, slashing .283/.315/.423 with ten home runs, 46 RBI, 44 runs, and 11 stolen bases in 70 games. Replacing Robert will be Adam Engel. Engel has appeared in 61 games for Chicago, batting .233 with one home run, ten RBI, and 20 runs. He’s also chipped in nine stolen bases.
Across from Engel will be Guardians ace, Shane Bieber. Bieber hasn’t looked like the pitcher who captured the 2020 AL Cy Young Award but still boasts a solid 3.44 ERA across 16 starts.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the White Sox at +142 on the moneyline ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s affair.
