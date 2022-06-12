White Sox Place Pitcher Aaron Bummer on 15-day IL

The Chicago White Sox made a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the Texas Rangers. Among those, the team announced that relief pitcher Aaron Bummer was transferred to the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 9 while dealing with a left lat strain.

Left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to replace Bummer, with Seby Zavala also earning a call-up. Zavala supplants Yermin Mercedes, who was designated for assignment. Davis Martin was optioned to the Sox Triple-A farm team, joining the chorus of roster moves.

Bummer has pitched 17.2 innings across 20 appearances this season, touting a 3.06 earned run average and ranking third among White Sox relievers with at least 10.0 innings pitched.

Fellow southpaw Banks has pitched 21.2 at the big league level this season and will replace Bummer’s usage out of the bullpen.

The White Sox are going for the series win in Sunday’s rubber match against the Rangers. FanDuel Sportsbook has them installed as -148 favorites, with the total set at 7.5.