White Sox Place SS Tim Anderson on 10-Day IL

According to Major League Baseball’s official website, the Chicago White Sox have placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-Day IL with a groin injury.

Anderson suffered the injury in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs after making a throw from the outfield. The 28-year-old subsequently left the contest and needed to be helped off the field.

It’s a blow to a White Sox team that had just started to turn the corner following a slow start. Through 40 games, Anderson was slashing a phenomenal .356/.393/.503 with five homers and eight stolen bases.

Leury Garcia is expected to replace Anderson in the starting lineup until the latter is cleared to return.

However, Chicago did receive some good news as outfielder Luis Robert was activated from the COVID-IL. Robert is expected to play in Tuesday’s series opener versus the Toronto Blue Jays and hit leadoff for manager Tony La Russa.

