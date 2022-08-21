White Sox Place Yasmani Grandal on IL with Knee Injury
Grant White
Yasmani Grandal has fallen on hard times. The Chicago White Sox catcher has been unimpressive in 74 games this season, compiling a .566 on-base plus slugging percentage, with 21 runs batted in, nine runs scored, and 61 strikeouts. His effectiveness at the plate could be impacted by the rash of injuries Grandal has suffered, but the latest setback will delay any hopes of progression.
The White Sox transferred Grandal to the 10-day injured list with a knee injury incurred against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday.
In a corresponding move, the team recalled Carlos Perez to serve as the backup catcher.
Sox announce that Yasmani Grandal is on the IL with a strained left knee. Carlos Pérez up from Triple-A Charlotte to backup Seby Zavala. Kyle Crick moved to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot for Pérez.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.