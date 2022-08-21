Yasmani Grandal has fallen on hard times. The Chicago White Sox catcher has been unimpressive in 74 games this season, compiling a .566 on-base plus slugging percentage, with 21 runs batted in, nine runs scored, and 61 strikeouts. His effectiveness at the plate could be impacted by the rash of injuries Grandal has suffered, but the latest setback will delay any hopes of progression.

The White Sox transferred Grandal to the 10-day injured list with a knee injury incurred against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled Carlos Perez to serve as the backup catcher.

Sox announce that Yasmani Grandal is on the IL with a strained left knee. Carlos Pérez up from Triple-A Charlotte to backup Seby Zavala. Kyle Crick moved to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man spot for Pérez. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 21, 2022

Seby Zavala will take over behind the plate with Grandal sidelined. Zavala has been much more effective at the dish, recording 15 runs scored and 18 batted in despite playing in just 41 contests.

The White Sox remain in the hunt for the AL Central lead. With a win Sunday, Chicago would move within 1.5 games of the Guardians for top spot.

