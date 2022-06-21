White Sox, Red Sox American League Best Bets for June 21

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off this evening in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Toronto Blue Jays (-130) vs. Chicago White Sox (+110) Total: 8.5 (O-118, U-104)

The Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will play Game 2 of a three-game series from Guaranteed Rate Field tonight. The White Sox opened the series last night with an 8-7 victory, which has them at 6-4 over their past ten games, while the Blue Jays are 4-6 over that same stretch. There are question marks about the White Sox’s slow start to the season, but they’ve been playing much better baseball in June. Over the team’s last ten games, they’ve scored five or more runs in eight of those contests, a rarity through the first two months of the season. Game 2 will feature a good pitching matchup with Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays, taking on Dylan Cease of the White Sox. Gausman has a 5-6 record, along with a 3.21 ERA and 80 strikeouts, while Cease is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 97 punchouts. There have been bright spots this season for both starters, but there’s been more to like about Cease of late. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in any of his past four starts. With that in mind, you should like the plus-money with the home side on the moneyline at +110.

Best Bet: White Sox moneyline (+110)

Detroit Tigers (+176) vs. Boston Red Sox (-210) Total: 9.5 (O+100, U-122)

The red-hot Boston Red Sox will play host to the Detroit Tigers for Game 2 of a three-game series tonight from Fenway Park. Boston opened the series last night with a convincing 5-2 victory and hopped over the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild card position in the American League. The Red Sox are 7-3 over their past ten and sit 1.5-games back of the Blue Jays for the top wild card position. Tonight’s pitching matchup will feature Rich Hill of the Red Sox taking on Beau Brieske of the Tigers. The Red Sox veteran left-hander has continued to be a solid presence in their rotation with a 2-4 record and a 4.42 ERA, in addition to 44 strikeouts. Brieske has a 1-5 record with a 3.79 ERA and 37 punchouts on the campaign. There have been question marks about Hill at Fenway Park, but you can ignore that in June, he’s made three starts and only given up six total runs, demonstrating some consistency. The Tigers have been struggling lately with a 3-7 record over their past ten games, so there’s more to like with the Red Sox right now. There’s not a lot to like about their price on the moneyline at -210, but there’s no reason you can’t side with them on the run line at -110, which is an excellent price point for how good the team has been in June.

Best Bet: Red Sox run line -1.5 (-110)