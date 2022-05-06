White Sox-Red Sox : How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
The Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox have both struggled out of the gate, meaning this three-game series should be important for both sides. Chicago was supposed to be considered a favorite to win the AL Central, while Boston had higher expectations than they’ve currently played up to. The focus of this series will likely be on which side is able to get their respective bats going.
When and Where is White Sox-Red Sox?
White Sox: 11-13 | Red Sox: 10-16 Date: 05/6/2022 | First Pitch: 7:10 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts | Stadium: Fenway Park
How to Watch White Sox-Red Sox?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet White Sox-Red Sox
Moneyline: White Sox +152 | Red Sox -180 Spread: White Sox +1.5 (-140) | Red Sox -1.5 (+116) Total: 8.5 Over (-105) | Under (-115)
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
It’s no secret that both the White Sox and Red Sox have struggled to start the year, but Chicago has won three straight games heading into this series and you’re getting some really good value with them on the moneyline at +152, which is certainly worth consideration tonight.
When Will the White Sox Step up Offensively?
The White Sox will go up against Nathan Eovaldi tonight, who has been really good to start the year for Boston with an ERA of 2.51. The White Sox won their last three games scoring a combined ten runs, which means they’ll likely need to continue relying on their starting pitching and bullpen to get through tonight.
White Sox Projected Lineup:
SS Tim Anderson
RF Adam Engel
DH Jose Abreau
CF Luis Robert
C Yasmani Grandal
LF A.J. Pollock
1B Gavin Sheets
2B Leury Garcia
3B Josh Harrison
Starting Pitcher: Vince Velasquez
When will this Red Sox Team Get Hot?
The Red Sox have started their season with a record of 10-16 and are coming off an 8-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. There are too many good bats in their lineup for this to continue, but will they finally muster up some offense in this series against the White Sox?
