White Sox, Red Sox Total American League Best Bets for August 11

There are multiple games today beginning later this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago White Sox (-176) vs. Kansas City Royals (+148) Total: 8 (O -102, U -118)

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will finish up their four-game series this afternoon from Kauffman Stadium. The Royals have won two of the three matchups and will look to clinch the series today. The White Sox enter this meeting 2.5 games back in the AL Central and Wild Card race while also owning a 5-5 record over their past ten games. The Royals no longer sit in the division’s cellar and have quietly posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games. It’s hard to have a lot of faith in what the White Sox bring to the table on any given slate due to their inconsistency, but if there’s a time to target them, it’s in a pitching matchup like today’s.

One of the Royals’ most significant concerns has been their pitching staff, but the same can’t be said for some of the arms that headline the White Sox rotation. The South Side will send an AL Cy Young competitor to the mound today, with Dylan Cease set to take on long-time veteran Zack Greinke of the Royals. Cease has had an impressive last three months for Chicago, which has seen his season totals improve with a 12-4 record, along with a 1.98 ERA and 166 strikeouts. Greinke has still been effective for the Royals, owning a 3-7 record with a 4.58 ERA and 52 punchouts. It’s hard to discount Cease and what he’s been able to do on the mound of late, with the righthander not allowing more than one run since the May long weekend.

Anytime Cease is on the mound for the White Sox, he gives them a chance to win, and that’ll be no different when they visit the Royals for this series finale. Cease and the White Sox don’t have any value on the moneyline, listed at -176, but an appetizing price on the run line at -111 warrants consideration.

Best Bet: White Sox run line (-111)

Baltimore Orioles (+102) vs. Boston Red Sox (-120) Total: 10 (O -105, U -115)

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox will have a quick one-game matchup this evening from Fenway Park. The Red Sox have fallen out of the playoff race of late and lost four straight games, which equates to a 4-6 record over their past ten, while the Orioles have stayed in the Wild Card chase and are 7-3 over that same sample size. There certainly wasn’t an expectation that the O’s would be this competitive at this point in the season, but there’s a lot to like about the young pieces they have to build around. The Red Sox have had no issue scoring runs, but there’s been little to no consistency with their pitching and defense. Tonight’s matchup offense should be prevalent, and that shouldn’t be a surprise once you look towards the pitching matchup.

There’s been some positivity in the O’s rotation this year, but the same certainly can’t be said for what Boston has brought to the table. The Orioles are set to send Dean Kremer to the bump tonight, while the Red Sox will be countering with righthander Josh Winckowski. Kremer has performed fairly well for Baltimore, owning a 4-3 record with a 3.43 ERA and 43 strikeouts, while Winckowski is 5-5 with a 4.68 ERA and 32 strikeouts. There has been some moderate previous success from both sides in this matchup, and that could continue with how both clubs are swinging their bats right now.

The Red Sox have allowed eight or more runs in three straight games, and although they were all against the mighty Atlanta Braves, this has continued to be a trend in the second half of the season. The Orioles have also allowed their fair share of runs, and there’s potential for a high-scoring affair tonight, with a total set at ten. With Baltimore heating up offensively and the Red Sox’s pitching struggles, look towards the over ten at -105.

Best Bet: Over 10 (-105)