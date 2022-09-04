White Sox Reinstate Luis Robert from Paternity List
Grant White
A four-game winning streak has given the Chicago White Sox renewed optimism in their pursuit of a playoff berth. Adding to their elation is the return of Luis Robert, who was reinstated from the paternity list in advance of Sunday’s series finale against the Minnesota Twins.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned right-handed pitcher Davis Martin to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.
Prior to today’s series finale vs. Minnesota, the #WhiteSox reinstated outfielder Luis Robert from the Paternity List and optioned right-handed pitcher Davis Martin to Class AAA Charlotte.
Robert has been a standout player for the White Sox again this season. The former Gold Glover winner has 2.5 Wins Above Replacement, thanks partly to his .787 on-base plus slugging percentage and 99.0% fielding percentage. Although reinstated, Robert was left off the lineup card as the White Sox go for a sweep of the Twins.
AJ Pollock is starting in place of Robert in center field and batting seventh.
Chicago is just 2.0 games back of the division lead and could pull even with the Twins with a win. The implied probability of the betting market is in their favor, as the White Sox enter the contest as -134 favorites, per the line from FanDuel Sportsbook.
