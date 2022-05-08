White Sox Reliever Aaron Bummer Heading to Injured List

Overview

The Chicago White Sox will have to get by for the next ten days without one of their most-used bullpen arms. After Sunday’s win over the Boston Red Sox, Manager Tony LaRussa confirmed that southpaw Aaron Bummer would be transferred to the Injured List.

Bummer is dealing with a knee injury that could be hampering his effectiveness on the mound. The 28-year-old has the third-worst earned run average among White Sox relievers, allowing the second-most walks and hits per inning pitched.

Bummer to the IL per Tony — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 8, 2022

The loss of Bummer will be offset by the return of Joe Kelly, who is expected to be activated on Monday.

The White Sox have a pair of lefties they can turn to in place of Bummer. Bennett Sousa, who picked up the save in Sunday’s 3-2 victory, could be leaned on more heavily with Bummer out. Similarly, Tanner Banks could be called upon to make more significant contributions for the White Sox.

Next up for Chicago is a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the contest.