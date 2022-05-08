White Sox Reliever Aaron Bummer Heading to Injured List
Grant White
Overview
The Chicago White Sox will have to get by for the next ten days without one of their most-used bullpen arms. After Sunday’s win over the Boston Red Sox, Manager Tony LaRussa confirmed that southpaw Aaron Bummer would be transferred to the Injured List.
Bummer is dealing with a knee injury that could be hampering his effectiveness on the mound. The 28-year-old has the third-worst earned run average among White Sox relievers, allowing the second-most walks and hits per inning pitched.
The loss of Bummer will be offset by the return of Joe Kelly, who is expected to be activated on Monday.
The White Sox have a pair of lefties they can turn to in place of Bummer. Bennett Sousa, who picked up the save in Sunday’s 3-2 victory, could be leaned on more heavily with Bummer out. Similarly, Tanner Banks could be called upon to make more significant contributions for the White Sox.
Next up for Chicago is a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the contest.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.