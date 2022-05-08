BETTING MLB
White Sox Reliever Aaron Bummer Heading to Injured List

Grant White

Overview

The Chicago White Sox will have to get by for the next ten days without one of their most-used bullpen arms. After Sunday’s win over the Boston Red Sox, Manager Tony LaRussa confirmed that southpaw Aaron Bummer would be transferred to the Injured List.

Bummer is dealing with a knee injury that could be hampering his effectiveness on the mound. The 28-year-old has the third-worst earned run average among White Sox relievers, allowing the second-most walks and hits per inning pitched.

The loss of Bummer will be offset by the return of Joe Kelly, who is expected to be activated on Monday.

The White Sox have a pair of lefties they can turn to in place of Bummer. Bennett Sousa, who picked up the save in Sunday’s 3-2 victory, could be leaned on more heavily with Bummer out. Similarly, Tanner Banks could be called upon to make more significant contributions for the White Sox.

Next up for Chicago is a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians. Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the contest.