White Sox Resting Eloy Jimenez Sunday vs. Padres

The rest of the Chicago White Sox season is nothing more than a formality, and they’re using Sunday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres to get one of their starters some rest. Eloy Jiminez was left off the batting order as the White Sox go for the series win.
Jimenez has only played 82 games this season but has been an effective offensive producer when healthy. The 25-year-old leads all White Sox hitters with a .866 on-base plus slugging percentage, ranking second on the team with 16 home runs.
AJ Pollock has been one of the more reliable White Sox hitters this season, playing in the second-most games and chipping in with 56 runs batted in and 59 runs scored. He’s in left field against the Padres on Sunday.
The betting odds are stacked against the White Sox for their interleague matchup. FanDuel Sportsbook has the AL Central also-rans as +136 underdogs versus Blake Snell and the Padres.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.