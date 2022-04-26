White Sox-Royals Move Wednesday's Evening Game to the Afternoon
Tyler Mason
Overview
Due to a forecast of cold temperatures, the start time for tomorrow’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals has been changed to 1:10 p.m. CT from the originally scheduled time of 6:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/WZ7GEUvxgd
The game is being moved up to 2:10 p.m. from 8:10 p.m. ET due to a weather forecast of cold temperatures. Wednesday’s game is the second of a seven-game homestand for the White Sox, with the first going down Tuesday. Chicago is returning from a road trip that saw them lose six consecutive games.
The White Sox are third in the AL Central with a 6-9 record, one-and-a-half games back of the Minnesota Twins.
When the two teams meet on Wednesday, Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Royals, while Dylan Cease has the ball for the White Sox.
Greinke is 0-1 in three starts with a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He has two strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Cease is 2-1 in three starts with a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He has 19 strikeouts in 16 innings.
