White Sox RP Joe Kelly Leaves Game with 'Lightheadedness'

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly exited Thursday’s relief outing against the Kansas City Royals due to lightheadedness, per the team’s Twitter.

Joe Kelly left today’s game with lightheadedness. He will be further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2022

Kelly left in the bottom of the seventh which leaves the White Sox with what the team is ruling as “lightheadedness.” It could make the team’s already thin bullpen even thinner if he ends up missing any time as the team continues to push for a spot in the postseason. The White Sox currently trail the Royals 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

The 34-year-old is struggling to find footing in his first season with Chicago, posting a 5.18 ERA and 1.562 WHIP in 24.1 innings pitched across 27 appearances. This will be a situation to monitor as more details on the situation are revealed in the coming hours on Thursday.

