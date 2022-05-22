White Sox Scratch Tim Anderson After Melee vs. Yankees
Grant White
The Chicago White Sox made a curious lineup adjustment ahead of Sunday’s matinee against the New York Yankees. The Chi Sox scratched Tim Anderson from the batting order a day after the dust-up involving Josh Donaldson referring to Anderson as “Jackie.”
The move could have been made to save Anderson for the second half of Sunday’s doubleheader as the teams look to make up Friday night’s postponement.
The White Sox took Anderson out of his usual leadoff spot, replacing him with Yoan Moncada, precipitating defensive re-alignments. Leury Garcia takes over shortstop duties, with Josh Harrison moving from third to second. Moncada steps into the hot corner for his first start since Thursday.
This season, Chicago has struggled with consistency, currently occupying second in the AL Central with a 19-20 record.
The implied probability of the betting line only gives them about a 42.0% chance of winning, as they enter the first game against the Yankees as +138 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
