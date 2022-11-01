White Sox to Hire Pedro Grifol as Manager

According to ESPN.com, the Chicago White Sox are set to hire Pedro Grifol as their new manager.

The announcement is expected to be made official in the coming days.

Grifol replaces former White Sox skipper Tony La Russa, who left the team on August 30th due to health issues and recently announced his retirement.

Grifol beat out several candidates for the position, a list that reportedly included ex-Chi Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Braves third-base coach Ron Washington, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, and last season’s interim manager Miguel Cairo.

Before he arrived in Chicago, Grifol had spent the past ten seasons with the Kansas City Royals, most recently serving as the club’s bench coach.

It will be the 52-year-old’s first managerial opportunity.

Grifol will be tasked with helping turn around a talented White Sox squad that fell well short of expectations in 2022, finishing with an 81-81 record and failing to qualify for the postseason.

