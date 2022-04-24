White Sox to Place Eloy Jimenez on 10-Day Injured List
Grant White
Overview
It’s not the start to the season the Chicago White Sox envisioned, as the defending AL Central Champions are two games below .500 and fourth in the division through the first two weeks of the season. Things aren’t getting any easier as they’ll have to navigate the next six-to-eight weeks without one of their premier hitters.
Scott Merkin confirmed the White Sox would place Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. The initial prognosis is an expected return date sometime in June.
White Sox Statement on Eloy:
Eloy Jimenez will be placed on the 10-Day IL today with a right hamstring strain. After returning to Chicago, Eloy will undergo further evaluation by White Sox team physicians at Rush and a treatment plan will be put in place.
Jimenez injured his hamstring as he tried to beat out a ground ball to first against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The everyday left fielder came up lame and had to be carted off the field.
Andrew Vaughn is listed behind Jimenez on the White Sox depth chart and should take on an increased role with the team.
After dropping six straight decisions, the White Sox will be looking to get back on the winning track against the Twins. FanDuel Sportsbook has Chicago priced as -124 favorites, with the total set at 8.
