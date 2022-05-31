White Sox vs. Blue Jays Series Preview & Pick

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will open up a three-game weekday series from the Rogers Center with Lucas Giolito taking on Kevin Gausman.

Toronto currently has a record of 27-20 entering this series, while Chicago sits at .500 with a record of 23-23.

You can find the odds for this series on the FanDuel Sportsbook, along with plenty of other player and game props.

Series Odds: Chicago White Sox (+170)/Toronto Blue Jays (-200)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Game 1: Lucas Giolito (White Sox)/ Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays)

Game 2: Michael Kopech (White Sox)/ Hyun Jin Ryu (Blue Jays)

Game 3: Johnny Cueto (White Sox)/ Alek Manoah (Blue Jays)

The Blue Jays will enter this series red-hot, having won five straight baseball games and a record of 7-3 over their last ten, which includes a four-game sweep over the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend. There hasn’t been any sort of consistency through two months of the regular season from the Chicago White Sox, who’ve posted a record of 5-5 over their last ten games and are 2.5-games back of a playoff spot in the American League.

Both of these two clubs have struggled for the majority of this season offensively, but the Blue Jays may have turned a corner over the weekend in Anaheim, where their bats broke out for 27 runs in the series. No White Sox hitter has more than six home runs on the season, which is certainly a cause for concern as they’ll go up against two of the Blue Jays best starting pitchers in Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn’t play in the series finale against the Angels due to a sore left wrist but was available to pinch-hit in that contest, which should see him available in this series. The Blue Jays slugger has found his stride of late, with home runs in two of his last five games and an RBI in three of those games too.

This series will likely come down to which side gets the better starting pitching. It’s hard to make the argument here that that won’t come from the Blue Jays side of things, especially with two Cy Young caliber arms pitching in this series for Toronto.

The price might not be a great one, but with how well the Blue Jays are playing right now and the White Sox mediocrity through 46 games, it’s not difficult to look towards Toronto as the series winner in this three-game set at -200.

Best Bet: Blue Jays win series (-200)